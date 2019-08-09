For real-time updates on FTCH, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Farfetch LTD (NYSE: FTCH) today had a large opening gap of -65.16%.

Why Is FTCH Moving?

Farfetch shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 results. China Renaissance downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

