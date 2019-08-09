Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Farfetch?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Farfetch LTD (NYSE: FTCH) today had a large opening gap of -65.16%.

Why Is FTCH Moving?

Farfetch shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 results. China Renaissance downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

Latest Ratings for FTCH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

