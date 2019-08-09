Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Concrete Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2019 8:19am   Comments
Share:

US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) reported second-quarter earnings of 4 cents per share. This is a 95.96% decrease over earnings of 99 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $367.5 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $409.92 million by 10.35%. This is a 9.08% decrease over sales of $404.2 million the same period last year.

"The improved weather that we are experiencing this summer is in stark contrast to the record-breaking rainfall we endured during April, May and June in Texas,’ said William Sandbrook, CEO of US Concrete. “The weather-related impact was dramatic in sharply reducing ready-mixed concrete shipments in Dallas - Ft. Worth and West Texas. Furthermore, flooding on the Red River limited our ability to operate one of our sand plants dedicated to supplying a portion of our internal fine aggregates needs in the DFW Metroplex.”

US Concrete shares were trading down 8.9% at $40.75 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $54.95 and a 52-week low of $27.68.

Related Links:

New York Times Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Party City Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss, Guidance Cut

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USCR)

Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019
Q2 Earnings Outlook For US Concrete
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canopy Growth Acquires Medical Research Company To Expand R&D Initiatives

Jakks Pacific Reports Q2 Earnings Miss