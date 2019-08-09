Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Producer Price Index

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 7:21am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Producer Price Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for July is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 141 points to 26,224 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 17.6 points to 2,922.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 61.75 points to 7,674.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.5% to trade at $58.26 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to trade at $53.32 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.5% and German DAX 30 index dropping 1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.9%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.44%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.69%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.71% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.68%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $35 to $25.

Synaptics shares rose 5 percent to close at $33.23 on Thursday.

Breaking News

  • Tribune Company (NYSE: TRCO) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced CFO Charles Baker will step down on Sept. 2 in order to accept an executive position at another company. Yelp has initiated an executive search for a new CFO.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Broadcom announced plans to purchase Symantec enterprise security unit for $10.7 billion in cash.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYMC + SYNA)

110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019
35 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
BofA Weighs Broadcom's 'Effective' M&A Track Record, Symantec's 'Lackluster Growth Profile'
16 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

When Reverse Actually Means Drive

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vascepa Delay Sends Amarin Reeling, Eidos Jumps On Buyout Offer, Nektar's Bitter Q2