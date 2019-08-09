8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 1.8% to $18.84 in after-hours trading.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Uber shares dipped 6.2% to $40.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced CFO Charles Baker will step down on Sept. 2 in order to accept an executive position at another company. Yelp has initiated an executive search for a new CFO. Yelp shares gained 5% to $36.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Tribune Company (NYSE: TRCO) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $484.92 million in the latest quarter. Tribune will release earnings before the markets open. Tribune shares rose 0.1% to close at $46.58 on Thursday.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter. Broadcom announced plans to purchase Symantec enterprise security unit for $10.7 billion in cash. Symantec shares gained 3.6% to $23.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results. Tutor Perini shares tumbled 9.5% to $10.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect E. W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $337.73 million before the opening bell. E. W. Scripps shares gained 1.4% to close at $14.62 on Thursday.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its second quarter. Dropbox shares fell 5.9% to $20.20 in the after-hours trading session.
