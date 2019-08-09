8 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. PG&E shares rose 1.8% to $18.84 in after-hours trading.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also announced CFO Charles Baker will step down on Sept. 2 in order to accept an executive position at another company. Yelp has initiated an executive search for a new CFO. Yelp shares gained 5% to $36.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Tribune Company (NYSE: TRCO) to have earned $0.73 per share on revenue of $484.92 million in the latest quarter. Tribune will release earnings before the markets open. Tribune shares rose 0.1% to close at $46.58 on Thursday.

