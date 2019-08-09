Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $484.92 million.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $435.60 million.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $409.92 million.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $337.73 million.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.23 mbillion.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ: UPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $192.50 million.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $133.10 million.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
- Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $97.60 million.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ: TWIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $72.85 million.
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $155.16 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $132.03 million.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $63.28 million.
- Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: GARS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $10.79 million.
