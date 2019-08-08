Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 08, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 16 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $247 million, missing estimates $390,000.

Losers

  • Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are down 13% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $41.33 million, missing estimates by $640,000. The company maintained 2019 guidance.
  • Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) shares are down 11% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 73 cents per share, down from 50 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $90.8 million, missing estimates by $1.1 million.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are down 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of $4.72 per share, missing estimates by $1.52. Sales came in at $3.166 billion, up from $2.768 billion year-over-year.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEAR + UBER)

Uber Falls On Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss Per Share
90 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lyft's Quarter Shows Ride-Sharing Market Strength, May Be Good Sign For Uber
Steadier Ground As Yields Stabilize, But Aftershocks Can't Bee Ruled Out
Buffett And Masa: Two Sides Of The Same Coin?
16 Technology Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies - Here's Why