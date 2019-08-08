For real-time updates on GTT, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

GTT Communications (NASDAQ: GTT) today had a large opening gap of -58.96%.

Why Is GTT Moving?

GTT Communications shares are trading lower after the company reported weak Q2 results.

