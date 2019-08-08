Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales results. The company also issued first-quarter EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Lumentum reported fourth-quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 72 cents by 27.78%. This is a 3.16% decrease over earnings of 95 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $404.6 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $383.44 million by 5.52%. This is a 34.37% increase over sales of $301.1 million the same period last year.

"An eventful fourth-quarter capped off an exciting fiscal 2019 during which we made significant progress against our strategic goals and achieved record results with revenue increasing 25% to more than $1.5 billion and operating margin expanding to more than 20%," said Alan Lowe, CEO of Lumentum Holdings in a statement.

Lumentum shares were trading up 7.35% at $59 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.95 and a 52-week low of $37.

