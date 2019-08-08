12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.1% to $30.90 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.1% to $30.90 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares dropped 0.8% to $49.18 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares dropped 0.8% to $49.18 in after-hours trading.





LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. LYFT shares rose 4% to $62.72 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. LYFT shares rose 4% to $62.72 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion. Viacom shares rose 0.1% to $29.70 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion. Viacom shares rose 0.1% to $29.70 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $36.81 billion in the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the markets open. Cardinal Health shares rose 0.1% to $42.77 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAH) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $36.81 billion in the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the markets open. Cardinal Health shares rose 0.1% to $42.77 in after-hours trading. Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Monster Beverage shares dropped 5.9% to $56.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor