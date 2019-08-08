12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion before the opening bell. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.1% to $30.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion after the closing bell. CBS shares dropped 0.8% to $49.18 in after-hours trading.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. LYFT shares rose 4% to $62.72 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion. Viacom shares rose 0.1% to $29.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $36.81 billion in the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the markets open. Cardinal Health shares rose 0.1% to $42.77 in after-hours trading.
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Monster Beverage shares dropped 5.9% to $56.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom is nearing a deal to buy Symantec's enterprise unit, Dow Jones reported. Symantec shares climbed 14.2% to $23.30 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. AMC shares gained 1.2% to $11.49 in after-hours trading.
- American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. AIG shares climbed 4% to $56.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion before the opening bell. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 1% to $27.88 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion. News Corporation shares fell 0.9% to close at $12.79 on Wednesday.
- Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported better-than-expected Q2 results. Booking shares surged 5.2% to $1,916.00 in the after-hours trading session.
