Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $36.81 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $595.21 million.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $377.08 million.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $9.95 billion.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $703.67 million.
- Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $285.25 million.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $609.35 million.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $277.52 million.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $361.86 million.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $463.93 million.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $632.30 million.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $610.49 million.
- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $274.99 million.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $999.23 million.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $595.90 million.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $572.14 million.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $383.44 million.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $549.84 million.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $979.37 million.
- Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $367.02 million.
- MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $755.08 million.
- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $573.15 million.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $474.76 million.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $15.21 billion.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $491.43 million.
- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $538.80 million.
- Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $509.51 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $400.91 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $307.27 million.
- Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $4.87 billion.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $448.89 million.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $550.88 million.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $247.39 million.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $484.11 million.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $155.64 million.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $429.78 million.
- SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $589.27 million.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $109.48 million.
- AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $435.60 million.
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $345.86 million.
