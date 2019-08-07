6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are up 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 71 cents. Sales came in at $867.3 million, beating estimates by $59 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are 8% reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Second quarter earnings came in at a loss of 8 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $250.1 million, beating estimates by $25.9 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are up 8.8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.07, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $222.359 million, beating estimates by $2 million.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) shares are up 3.3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $260.119 million, beating estimates by $15.549 million.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are up 1.5% in response to Lyft’s second-quarter earnings beat.
Losers
- Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are down 11% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 53 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $1.1 billion, missing estimates by $20 million.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.