Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lyft Surges On Q2 EPS, Revenue Beat

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 07, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
Lyft Surges On Q2 EPS, Revenue Beat

Newly public ride-hailing company Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported second-quarter revenue of $867.3 million Wednesday, representing a 72% year-over-year increase and beating the consensus estimate of $808.31 million.

A loss per share of 68 cents beat the consensus estimate of a $1.39-per-share loss.

Lyft's second-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss widened from $$190.5 million one year ago to $204.1 million. 

The San Francisco-based company is projecting revenue between $900 and $915 million in the third quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth of 54-56%. This outpaces estimates of $840.92 million. Lyft guided to an adjusted third-quarter EBITDA loss of between $190 and $210 million.

The company revised its fiscal 2020 sales guidance from a range of $3.275-$3.3 billion to a range of $3.47-$3.5 billion.

“Lyft’s second quarter was marked by strong execution and important advances in our product and platform," Logan Green, Lyft's co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"This translated to record revenue driven by better-than-expected active rider growth and revenue per active rider monetization."

Lyft shares were rallying by 8% to $65.22 in after-hours trading. The stock closed Wednesday at $60.29.

Related Links:

Lyft Names New Chief Accounting Officer

A Halftime Report Of The IPO Market In 2019

Photo courtesy of Lyft.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYFT)

Bond Yields Turn Sharply Lower, Disney Earnings Disappoint, Trade Tension Remains
Traffic Jam: Uber Seen Posting Losses In Latest Quarter As Stock Still Stuck
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019
Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close
'Evolving Interests And Values': 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report
Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 6, 2019