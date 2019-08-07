IAC/InterActiveCorp Reports Q2 Sales Beat
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) reported a second-quarter sales beat on Wednesday.
Sales came in at $1.187 billion, beating estimates by $6 million. GAAP earnings came in at 1.19 per share, which may not compare to the 95 cent estimate.
The company also disclosed its intention to explore the possibility of a distribution of its interest in Match Group and ANGI homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) to its shareholders. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) makes up 39% of IAC’s revenue.
Highlights
- Match Group revenue increased 18%
- Tinder average subscribers increased 1.5 million year-over-year to 5.2 million
- ANGI Homeservices revenue increased 17%
- Vimeo revenue increased 26%
- Dotdash revenue increased 23%
IAC/InteractiveCorp shares closed Wednesday higher by 10.7% at $258.28, moving in sympathy with Match Group following its strong earnings report.
