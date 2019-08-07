CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) reported second-quarter earnings of 59 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 47 cents by 25.53%. This is a 63.89% increase over earnings of 36 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $100.181 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $97.29 million by 2.97%. This is a 28.91% increase over sales of $77.713 million the same period last year.

"We were pleased that our results exceeded expectations across all guided metrics," said CEO Udi Mokady. "Every region contributed to our strong growth and we were thrilled to sign more than 200 new logos in the second-quarter. Our innovation not only sets the standard for Privileged Access Security but also strengthens our leadership position in the market. With our strong first half of 2019, we are pleased to increase our guidance for the full year on both the top and bottom line."

CyberArk Software shares were trading down 2.3% at $124.59 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.74 and a 52-week low of $61.65.

Related Links:

Wendy's Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Teva Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms Guidance