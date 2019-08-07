A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Chicago, IL at 9:00 a.m. ET. Data on consumer credit for June will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 103 points to 26,027 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 10.75 points to 2,886.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 44.5 points to 7,560.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.7% to trade at $58.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.5% to trade at $53.36 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1.3%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.8%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.33%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.08%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.32% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.77%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at CIBC upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) from Neutral to Outperformer.

Mosaic shares rose 0.6 percent to $22.16 in pre-market trading.

