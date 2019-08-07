10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $62.65 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 1.2% to $54.75 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $22.70 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares fell 0.1% to close at $1,786.52 on Tuesday.
- Before the markets open, Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Office Depot shares fell 1.1% to close at $1.75 on Tuesday.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year. Match shares jumped 17.7% to $87.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion in the latest quarter. AIG will release earnings after the markets close. AIG shares fell 0.1% to $54.35 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. Fox shares gained 1.1% to close at $36.45 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion after the closing bell. Monster Beverage shares gained 2.1% to close at $60.18 on Tuesday.
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Disney shares declined 2.8% to $137.88 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion before the opening bell. Teva shares rose 2.3% to $7.22 in pre-market trading.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance. Weight Watchers shares jumped 23.1% to $25.87 in the pre-market trading session.
