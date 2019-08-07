10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $62.65 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 1.2% to $54.75 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $62.65 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares gained 1.2% to $54.75 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $22.70 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares fell 0.1% to close at $1,786.52 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: BKNG) to post quarterly earnings at $22.70 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion after the closing bell. Booking shares fell 0.1% to close at $1,786.52 on Tuesday.





Before the markets open, Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Office Depot shares fell 1.1% to close at $1.75 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: ODP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion. Office Depot shares fell 1.1% to close at $1.75 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year. Match shares jumped 17.7% to $87.00 in the pre-market trading session.

(NASDAQ: MTCH) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year. Match shares jumped 17.7% to $87.00 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion in the latest quarter. AIG will release earnings after the markets close. AIG shares fell 0.1% to $54.35 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor