Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $62.65 billion.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $439.88 million.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $291.49 million.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $188.47 million.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $653.67 million.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $767.45 million.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $575.98 million.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $766.94 million.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $331.73 million.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $451.85 million.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $485.08 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion.
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $22.70 per share on revenue of $3.75 billion.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $585.72 million.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $824.88 million.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $456.76 million.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $892.37 million.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $309.13 million.
- Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $524.28 million.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $503.84 million.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $341.63 million.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $641.94 million.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $220.35 million.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $968.26 million.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE: SWM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $275.95 million.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $13.97 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $445.67 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $499.05 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $820.00 million.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $768.49 million.
- Amdocs Limited (NYSE: DOX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $672.27 million.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $224.20 million.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $474.81 million.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $504.16 million.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $7.6 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $808.31 million.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $570.94 million.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $329.20 million.
