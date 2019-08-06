Market Overview

Mid-Day Market Update: EverQuote Surges Following Strong Q2 Results; GreenSky Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 12:24pm   Comments
Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 25803.51 while the NASDAQ rose 0.49% to 7,764.20. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.41% to 2,856.28.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), up 14%, and NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), up 20%.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell 0.9%.

Top Headline

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Becton Dickinson reported quarterly earnings of $3.08 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.05 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $4.35 billion, versus analysts’ estimates of $ $4.37 billion.

Equities Trading UP

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) shares shot up 45% to $19.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) got a boost, shooting up 24% to $24.00 after the company announced upbeat Q3 earnings.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) shares were also up, gaining 21% to $47.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Equities Trading DOWN

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) shares tumbled 32% to $7.09 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced intent to explore strategic alternatives.

Shares of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRCM) were down 24% to $7.81 after the company reported downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak forecast.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) was down, falling 27% to $2.9101 after the company reported a huge second quarter paper loss on Tuesday, August 6, because of a run-up in its share price that followed a tweet by President Trump in May.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $54.51, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,481.00.

Silver traded up 0.2% Tuesday to $16.42, while copper rose 0.4% to $2.555.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.47%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.89%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.68%. Meanwhile, the German DAX dropped 0.78%, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.13% while UK shares fell 0.72%.

Economics

The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index rose 1.1% during the first week of August versus July.

The number of job openings in the US fell slightly to 7.348 million in June, versus a revised 7.384 million in the prior month, the Labor Department reported.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Washington, DC at 1:05 p.m. ET.

