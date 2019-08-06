Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In GreenSky?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2019 10:11am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on GSKY, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) today had a large opening gap of -33.59%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is GSKY Moving?

GreenSky shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on GSKY log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSKY)

36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Fed Rate Cuts Will Pressure Regions Financial, BofA Says In Move To Sidelines
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD: Explaining How Trade Wars Move The Pair