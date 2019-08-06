A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Washington, DC at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 194 points to 25,744 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 23.9 points to 2,854.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 74 points to 7,459.25.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.1% to trade at $59.89 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.4% to trade at $54.89 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.6% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.7%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.65%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.67%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.56% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.75%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $10 to $12.
Ford shares rose 2 percent to $9.42 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong FY19 earnings forecast.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and announced the acquisition of on-demand food delivery service, Good Uncle.
