10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares fell 3.6% to close at $59.45 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $21.49 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares fell 1.2% to $136.70 in after-hours trading.
- Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Marriott shares fell 2.3% to $127.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion. Becton, Dickinson shares dropped 5% to close at $236.34 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion in the latest quarter. US Foods will release earnings before the markets open. US Foods shares fell 0.7% to $34.89 in after-hours trading.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and raised its 2019 guidance. Take-Two shares gained 5.7% to $121.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion after the closing bell. Wynn Resorts shares fell 2.7% to $108.10 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion. Hertz Global shares fell 3.1% to close at $14.23 on Monday.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY19 guidance. International Flavors & Fragrances shares fell 6.9% to $131.73 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion before the opening bell. Discovery shares rose 1.1% to $29.50 in after-hours trading.
