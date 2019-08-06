10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares fell 3.6% to close at $59.45 on Monday.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) reported in-line earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed views. Marriott shares fell 2.3% to $127.35 in the after-hours trading session.

