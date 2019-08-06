Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.36 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.37 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
- TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $815.90 million.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $864.51 million.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $686.65 million.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $610.30 million.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $695.90 million.
- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $307.39 million.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $465.07 million.
- El Paso Electric Company (NYSE: EE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $665.23 million.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $646.00 million.
- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $583.97 million.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $665.23 million.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $411.02 million.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $427.56 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $21.49 billion.
- American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $622.43 million.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $320.45 million.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $446.27 million.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $488.96 million.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $394.39 million.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $951.22 million.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $701.99 million.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $376.11 million.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $508.83 million.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $787.48 million.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $689.55 million.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $526.16 million.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $633.99 million.
- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $845.79 million.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $490.46 million.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $117.72 million.
