Cars.com Falls 30% After Sales Miss, Guidance Cut
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 12:37pm   Comments
Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) shares are trading sharply lower after the company said it concluded a strategic review process and received no bids for the company. The company also reported second-quarter results and cut fiscal year 2019 guidance.

Cars.com reported second-quarter earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 9 cents by 233.33%. This is a 37.5% decrease over earnings of 48 cents per share from the same period last year.

Cars.com reported quarterly sales of $148.207 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $160.05 million by 7.40%. This is a 12.05% decrease over sales of $168.512 million the same period last year.

The company lowered fiscal year 2019 sales outlook from $701.85462 million-$721.71843 million to $602.54 million-$622.4 million.

Cars.com shares were trading down 34.7% at $11.78 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.54 and a 52-week low of $10.30.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

