A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for July is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM's non-manufacturing index for July is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 318 points to 26,131 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 38 points to 2,894.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 131.5 points to 7,570.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.2% to trade at $61.30 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $55.20 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1.8% and German DAX 30 index dropping 1.6%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 2%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.74%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.85%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.62% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 1.13%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank downgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Buy to Hold.

Dollar Tree shares fell 2.5 percent to $94.50 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News