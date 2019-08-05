7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.8% to close at $79.76 on Friday.

(NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.8% to close at $79.76 on Friday. Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 0.7% to close at $135.98 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 0.7% to close at $135.98 on Friday.





After the markets close, Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. Mosaic shares declined 2.8% to close at $24.39 on Friday.

(NYSE: MOS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. Mosaic shares declined 2.8% to close at $24.39 on Friday. Cray Inc (NASDAQ: CRAY) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Friday. Cray shares closed at $34.71 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor