7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion before the opening bell. Tyson shares fell 0.8% to close at $79.76 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares fell 0.7% to close at $135.98 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. Mosaic shares declined 2.8% to close at $24.39 on Friday.
- Cray Inc (NASDAQ: CRAY) reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Friday. Cray shares closed at $34.71 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. ON Semiconductor will release earnings before the markets open. ON Semiconductor shares rose 0.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion. Tenet Healthcare shares fell 2.5% to close at $22.35 on Friday.
- ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) reported a 6 million share buyback program. ManpowerGroup shares dropped 2% to close at $87.87 on Friday.
