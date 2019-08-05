Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.14 per share on revenue of $481.58 million.
- WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $5.50 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $274.96 million.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $148.77 million.
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $902.10 million.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $364.41 million.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $678.97 million.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $852.10 million.
- UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $821.64 million.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $447.44 million.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
