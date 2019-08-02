Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR) reported second-quarter earnings of 71 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 56 cents by 26.79%. This is a 7.58% increase over earnings of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 billion by 21.74%. This is a 4.24% increase over sales of $1.343 billion the same period last year.

"During the second-quarter, we grew global system-wide sales nearly 8% and crossed two restaurant milestones with more than 26,000 restaurants globally, including more than 18,000 Burger King restaurants,” said Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands.

Restaurant Brands shares were trading at $73 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.64 and a 52-week low of $50.20.

