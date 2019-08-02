10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.1% to $120.85 in after-hours trading.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, but raised its 2019 revenue outlook. GoPro shares gained 4.8% to $5.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $66.10 billion in the latest quarter. Exxon Mobil will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.4% to $72.77 in after-hours trading.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) reported downbeat results for its second quarter and lowered its annual outlook. Glu Mobile shares dipped 28.9% to $5.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands shares gained 1.1% to $13.58 in after-hours trading.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. United States Steel shares gained 3.4% to $15.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion before the opening bell. Sprint shares fell 1.4% to $7.08 in after-hours trading.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Pinterest shares jumped 13.1% to $32.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion. Seagate shares rose 0.3% to $46.40 in after-hours trading.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak Q3 forecast. Square shares fell 6.6% to $75.63 in the after-hours trading session.
