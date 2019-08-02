10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion before the opening bell. Chevron shares rose 0.1% to $120.85 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to have earned $0.69 per share on revenue of $66.10 billion in the latest quarter. Exxon Mobil will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.4% to $72.77 in after-hours trading.

