Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $66.10 billion.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.
- Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $36.46 billion.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $911.54 million.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $207.08 million.
- Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $701.90 million.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.56 billion.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $767.22 million.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $670.62 million.
- Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $718.20 million.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $9.63 billion.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $176.68 million.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $291.09 million.
- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $311.20 million.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $347.75 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.56 million.
