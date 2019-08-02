Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – Backhaul: Now With 10% More Tariffs
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
August 02, 2019 10:15am   Comments
On this historic WTT, Chad returns and joins Dooner on this odyssey of freight where we have breaking news about Trumps new tariffs against China, all the headlines, K Ratio joins us to talk freight futures, JP returns to defend his earnings over under title, and we celebrate our first ever live stream on LinkedIn! Bang your little cowbell for this episode of What The Truck?!?

Listen or WATCH

Watch us live every Monday and Thursday at 3:30PM ET on FreightWaves YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn channels. Also available on your favorite podcast player.

