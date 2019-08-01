7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) shares are up 23% after reporting an increase in fourth-quarter net revenue. Net revenue came in at CA$128.6 million, up from CA$12.03 million year-over-year, an increase of 969%.
- Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares are up 12% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $261.249 million, beating estimates by $25.719 million.
- Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) shares are up 12% after a 13D filing shows Carl Icahn holds a 12.62% stake in the company.
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are up 8% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 58 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $521.7 million, beating estimates by $10.56 million.
Losers
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are down 23% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 2 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $95.54 million, missing estimates by $6.11 million.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are down 16% after the company cut preliminary first-quarter earnings and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are down 7% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.17 billion, which may not compare to the $557.07 million estimate.
