Square Falls After Q2 Earnings
Square (NYSE: SQ) Q2 EPS $0.21 Beats $0.16 Estimate, Q2 Adj. Net Revenue $562.80M Beats $557.07M Estimate
Square Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.18-$0.22 vs $0.20 Est., Adj. Net Revenue $590M-$600M; Sees FY19 Adj. EPS $0.74-$0.78 vs $0.76 Est., Adj. Net Revenue $2.25B-$2.28B vs $2.28B Est.
Square shares fell 5.5% after hours.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
