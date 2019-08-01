Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Square Falls After Q2 Earnings

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:16pm   Comments
Share:

Square (NYSE: SQ) Q2 EPS $0.21 Beats $0.16 Estimate, Q2 Adj. Net Revenue $562.80M Beats $557.07M Estimate

Square Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.18-$0.22 vs $0.20 Est., Adj. Net Revenue $590M-$600M; Sees FY19 Adj. EPS $0.74-$0.78 vs $0.76 Est., Adj. Net Revenue $2.25B-$2.28B vs $2.28B Est.

Square shares fell 5.5% after hours.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square
Thursday's Market Minute: Watch For These Earnings
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
GE, Square And More 'Fast Money' Picks For July 30
36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'No End In Sight:' Boris Johnson's Brexit Prep Breaks The Pound, No-Deal Scenario Likely

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pan American Silver Corp. And SPDR Gold Trust