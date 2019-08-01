Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In Whiting Petroleum?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 10:05am   Comments
Whiting Petroleum (NASDAQ: WLL) today had a large opening gap of -32.93%.

Why Is WLL Moving?

Whiting Petroleum shares are trading lower following earnings: Q2 EPS $(0.28) misses $0.32 estimate, sales $426.264M miss $463.81M estimate. Multiple firms also downgraded the stock.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

