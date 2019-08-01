Market Overview

Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019
Kellogg (NYSE: K)  reported second-quarter earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 92 cents by 7.61%. This is a 13.16% decrease over earnings of $1.14 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.46 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.41 billion by 1.47%. This is a 2.98% increase over sales of $3.36 billion the same period last year.

Kellogg shares were trading up 3.56% at $60.29 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $74.98 and a 52-week low of $51.34.

