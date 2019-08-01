Market Overview

General Motors Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2019 8:17am   Comments
General Motors Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.64 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43.

The company reported quarterly sales of $36.1 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $36.11 billion.

See Also: Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota

General Motors sees fiscal year 2019 EPS at $5.91-$6.75 versus the $6.62 estimate.

Shares were trading up 2.7% at $41.46 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.50 and a 52-week low of $30.56.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

