General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.64 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43.

The company reported quarterly sales of $36.1 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $36.11 billion.

General Motors sees fiscal year 2019 EPS at $5.91-$6.75 versus the $6.62 estimate.

Shares were trading up 2.7% at $41.46 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.50 and a 52-week low of $30.56.