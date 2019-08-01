Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents by 10%. The company reported quarterly sales of $231.654 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $224.68 million by 3.10%.

"YETI delivered strong second quarter results, highlighted by our DTC business and demonstrating the brand's growing reach and relevance during the important gift giving period for moms, dads, and grads,” said CEO Matt Reintjes. “We made meaningful progress across our growth strategies during the period including the integration of our e-commerce platforms, the opening of our second retail store in Charleston, and the successful launch of a new category with the LoadOut GoBox,”

Yeti shares were trading down 3.6% at $33 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.11 and a 52-week low of $12.40.

