Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) reported second-quarter earnings of 58 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 61 cents by 4.92%. This is a 55.04% decrease over earnings of $1.29 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.121 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion by 1.67%. This is a 9.01% decrease over sales of $1.232 billion the same period last year.

"I am pleased with the progress we made in the second quarter, despite a challenging industry and macro environment, particularly in China," said Richard Dauch, CEO of Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies shares were trading down 1.49% at $18.46 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $45.72 and a 52-week low of $13.18.

