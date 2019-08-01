15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $36.11 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.1% to $40.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion after the closing bell. Herbalife shares fell 1.3% to close at $41.02 on Wednesday.
- Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. YUM! Brands shares slipped 0.6% to close at $112.52 on Wednesday.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. QUALCOMM shares fell 5.5% to $69.16 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.2 per share on revenue of $32.41 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.8% to $55.71 in after-hours trading.
- After the markets close, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion. United States Steel shares rose 0.5% to $15.10 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.8% to $45.44 in after-hours trading.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter guidance. Fitbit shares dipped 14.1% to $3.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $45.10 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares fell 1.8% to close at $87.15 on Wednesday.
- Before the opening bell, Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $33.19 billion. Cigna shares fell 1.4% to close at $169.92 on Wednesday.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and raised FY20 earnings forecast. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share. McKesson shares rose 2.9% to $143.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) to have earned $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion in the latest quarter. Motorola Solutions will release earnings after the markets close. Motorola Solutions shares slipped 0.1% to $165.96 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares gained 0.4% to close at $41.08 on Wednesday.
- Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois shares dropped 6% to $15.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares declined 0.6% to close at $58.22 on Wednesday.
