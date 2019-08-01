15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $36.11 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.1% to $40.30 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion after the closing bell. Herbalife shares fell 1.3% to close at $41.02 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: HLF) to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion after the closing bell. Herbalife shares fell 1.3% to close at $41.02 on Wednesday.





Before the markets open, YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. YUM! Brands shares slipped 0.6% to close at $112.52 on Wednesday.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter. QUALCOMM shares fell 5.5% to $69.16 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to have earned $1.2 per share on revenue of $32.41 billion in the latest quarter. Verizon will release earnings before the markets open. Verizon shares gained 0.8% to $55.71 in after-hours trading.

After the markets close, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion. United States Steel shares rose 0.5% to $15.10 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.8% to $45.44 in after-hours trading.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak third-quarter guidance. Fitbit shares dipped 14.1% to $3.61 in the after-hours trading session.

