Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.2 per share on revenue of $32.41 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $45.10 billion.
- YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $36.11 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $33.19 billion.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $16.82 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.58 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $33.38 billion.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.
- Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
- Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $84.12 billion.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $350.46 million.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $713.31 million.
- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $7.29 billion.
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $19.68 billion.
- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $868.70 million.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $210.69 million.
- S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.
- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.18 billion.
- Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $791.39 million.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $358.90 million.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.74 billion.
- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $360.68 million.
- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $637.02 million.
- Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE: ESV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $583.75 million.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $47.24 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.08 per share on revenue of $735.99 million.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $709.07 million.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $667.38 million.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $235.02 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $484.76 million.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $735.38 million.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $472.18 million.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $470.65 million.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $739.12 million.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $841.04 million.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $679.90 million.
- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $764.26 million.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $557.07 million.
- Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $370.98 million.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LOCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $113.47 million.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $606.86 million.
