5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2019 5:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are up 17% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 22 cents per share, missing estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $481.9 million, beating estimates by $30.26 million.
  • Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares are up 11% after posting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 20 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $77.4 million, beating estimates by $4.93 million.

Losers

  • Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares are down 19% despite posting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 14 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $313.6 million, beating estimates by $1.62 million. The company sees third-quarter adjusted earnings guidance of $(0.11)-$(0.09) compared to a consensus estimate of 2 cents per share. Sales guidance also fell well short of consensus.
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are down 6% despite posting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $275 million, beating estimates by $10.85 million. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are down 4% despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 80 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Adjusted sales came in at $4.9 billion, beating estimates by $108 million. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

