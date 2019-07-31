Twilio Shares Fall Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares are falling after posting a second-quarter sales beat.
Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, falling in-line with consensus estimates. Sales came in at $275 million, beating estimates by $10.85 million. The company also issued strong third-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
"We celebrated a big milestone in the second quarter, crossing the $1 billion annualized revenue run rate," said Jeff Lawson, Twilio's Co-Founder and CEO. "We see this as just the beginning, as we have the opportunity to change communications and customer engagement for decades to come. This is Day One and we're just getting started."
Highlights
- Revenue up 86% year-over-year
- Base Revenue up 90% year-over-year
- Dollar-based net expansion rate of 140%
Twilio shares traded down 6.9% to $130 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $139.11.
Posted-In: Jeff LawsonEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.