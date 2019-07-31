Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ADP Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.13 by 0.88%. This is a 23.91% increase over earnings of 92 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.499 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.5 billion by 0.03%. This is a 5.42% increase over sales of $3.319 billion the same period last year.

ADP shares were trading up 4.2% at $172 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.45 and a 52-week low of $121.40.

Related Links:

GE Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raised Guidance

Celgene Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADP)

Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
IPO Outlook For The Week: Freelancers, Web Security And Pet Products
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Fitbit Q2 Earnings Preview