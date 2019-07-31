Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.13 by 0.88%. This is a 23.91% increase over earnings of 92 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $3.499 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.5 billion by 0.03%. This is a 5.42% increase over sales of $3.319 billion the same period last year.

ADP shares were trading up 4.2% at $172 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.45 and a 52-week low of $121.40.

