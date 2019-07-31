12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.52 billion before the opening bell. GE shares rose 1.7% to $10.70 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.52 billion before the opening bell. GE shares rose 1.7% to $10.70 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.2% to $74.99 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares gained 0.2% to $74.99 in after-hours trading.





Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple shares rose 4.5% to $218.13 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple shares rose 4.5% to $218.13 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $54.02 billion. McKesson shares gained 0.8% to $143.71 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MCK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $54.02 billion. McKesson shares gained 0.8% to $143.71 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.9% to close at $41.27 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: JCI) to have earned $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion in the latest quarter. Johnson Controls will release earnings before the markets open. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.9% to close at $41.27 on Tuesday. FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported weaker-than-expected Q2 earnings and issued Q3 guidance below analyst estimates. FireEye shares tumbled 14.6% to $13.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor