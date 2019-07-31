Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $28.52 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $15.93 billion.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.03 billion.
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $30.77 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $12.16 billion.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $5.14 billion.
- Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $449.46 million.
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $643.25 million.
- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $783.61 million.
- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $985.46 million.
- Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $738.00 million.
- American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $50.67 million.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $929.68 million.
- Encana Corporation (NYSE: ECA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $662.51 million.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $332.15 million.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.08 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.23 per share on revenue of $13.94 billion.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $2.36 billion.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $54.02 billion.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $739.03 million.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $16.55 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.42 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
- HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $450.39 million.
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.
- Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $469.99 million.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $615.32 million.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $704.29 million.
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $639.88 million.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $364.48 million.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $311.98 million.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
- AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
- The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $4.50 billion.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $885.58 million.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $835.74 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $244.90 million.
- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $489.38 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $451.64 million.
- American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $906.81 million.
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $264.15 million.
- Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $687.62 million.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $179.66 million.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $688.74 million.
